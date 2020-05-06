1  of  5
Co-founder of local organization ready for diaper drive

Families in need of diapers can get some for free started at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Hiney Heroes and Loving Bottoms are working together to make this happen. All the information on the event can be found here.

The co-founder of Hiney Heroes, Karree Fah, said 50 diapers can go a long way for a family in need.

“It pulls at my heart strings a little you know you hear about people, they’ll just do one or two diapers a day for their child because it’s all they have and so if we can get clean diapers on babies, we’ll be pretty excited,” she said.

She said this diaper drive is just one way to help people in need.

“If you know a family in need of diapers, always you know think of them at the grocery store, grab an extra pack. I know they’re expensive but that’d be the greatest gift.”

