A Colorado Springs, CO woman has been convicted of methamphetamine charges by a federal jury in Rock Island. Monica Renee Wright, 38, was found guilty on June 16 of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and at least 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 10 at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport.

During the three day trial, which began on June 13, the government produced evidence establishing that beginning in June 2016, Wright conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Illinois. The case began when the Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 58 grams of 90+% pure methamphetamine from Wright’s coconspirator’s residence in Illinois. Agents worked up the chain of distribution to identify the source of the methamphetamine as Wright.

After the guilty verdict, Wright was taken into the custody of the United States Marshal’s Service. At sentencing, she faces statutory penalties ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG), Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and Colorado Springs Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alyssa Raya and Jennifer Mathew represented the government at trial.