Organizers for Coal Valley Days announced that the event scheduled for July 3rd and 4th of this year has been cancelled. They made the difficult decision because they didn’t feel Illinois would be in Phase 5 by the time of the event.

The festival will be rescheduled for next year on July 2nd and 3rd.

They are hoping to try to have a one-day event in the fall and will release more information about that at a later date.