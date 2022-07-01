Coal Valley Days continues Saturday with a car show and a Richard Petty impersonator. Here’s the schedule
- 7-10:30 am – CVFD pancake breakfast
- 8-10 am – Car show breakfast
- 9 am-3 pm – vendor/craft
- 9 am-2:30 pm – Car show opens. (registration 7-11 am.) Ron Hill, Richard Petty impersonator, will at the car show from 9:30 am.-3 pm
- 9-10:45am- Parade registration and lineup at Trimble.
- 10:30 am-3 pm – Concessions open
- 11 am – Parade starts – First Street
- 11 am.-12 am – Beer Tent
- Noon-9:30 pm – Kids’ area opens
- 1:30 pm – Bags tournament – all ages
- 2 pm – Bags tournament
- 2 pm – World of Wonders Circus
- 3 pm- Car Show awards
- 3-6:30 pm – 3D Sound DJ
- 3:30 pm – Doggie Dash registration at the ball field
- 4-430 pm – Doggie Dash Races
- 4 pm – World of Wonders Circus
- 6 pm – World of Wonders Circus
- 8 pm – World of Wonders Circus
- 7-11 pm – Funktastic 5