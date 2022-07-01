Coal Valley Days continues Saturday with a car show and a Richard Petty impersonator. Here’s the schedule               

  • 7-10:30 am – CVFD pancake breakfast
  • 8-10 am – Car show breakfast
  • 9 am-3 pm – vendor/craft
  • 9 am-2:30 pm – Car show opens. (registration 7-11 am.) Ron Hill, Richard Petty impersonator, will at the car show from 9:30 am.-3 pm
  • 9-10:45am- Parade registration and lineup at Trimble.
  • 10:30 am-3 pm – Concessions open
  • 11 am – Parade starts – First Street
  • 11 am.-12 am – Beer Tent     
  • Noon-9:30 pm – Kids’ area opens
  • 1:30 pm – Bags tournament – all ages
  • 2 pm – Bags tournament
  • 2 pm – World of Wonders Circus
  • 3 pm- Car Show awards
  • 3-6:30 pm – 3D Sound DJ
  • 3:30 pm – Doggie Dash registration at the ball field
  • 4-430 pm – Doggie Dash Races
  • 4 pm – World of Wonders Circus
  • 6 pm – World of Wonders Circus
  • 8 pm – World of Wonders Circus
  • 7-11 pm – Funktastic 5