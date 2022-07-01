Coal Valley Days continues Saturday with a car show and a Richard Petty impersonator. Here’s the schedule

7-10:30 am – CVFD pancake breakfast

8-10 am – Car show breakfast

9 am-3 pm – vendor/craft

9 am-2:30 pm – Car show opens. (registration 7-11 am.) Ron Hill, Richard Petty impersonator, will at the car show from 9:30 am.-3 pm

9-10:45am- Parade registration and lineup at Trimble.

10:30 am-3 pm – Concessions open

11 am – Parade starts – First Street

11 am.-12 am – Beer Tent

Noon-9:30 pm – Kids’ area opens

1:30 pm – Bags tournament – all ages

2 pm – Bags tournament

2 pm – World of Wonders Circus

3 pm- Car Show awards

3-6:30 pm – 3D Sound DJ

3:30 pm – Doggie Dash registration at the ball field

4-430 pm – Doggie Dash Races

4 pm – World of Wonders Circus

6 pm – World of Wonders Circus

8 pm – World of Wonders Circus

7-11 pm – Funktastic 5