Coal Valley declared snow emergency for weekend

The Village of Coal Valley announced in a release that it will be under a snow emergency Saturday through part of Sunday:

The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency effective 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 1, 2022 until noon on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Title X, Division 1, Chapter 1, Section 6.5: It shall be unlawful for any person to allow a vehicle to remain on any Village Street, Avenue, alley, or village parking lot within the Village following a snowfall occurrence of two inches or more.

Also, a reminder that all property owners shall remove snow from their portion of public sidewalk within 24 hours of snow event.