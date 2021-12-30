Coal Valley declared snow emergency for weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Village of Coal Valley announced in a release that it will be under a snow emergency Saturday through part of Sunday:

The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency effective 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 1, 2022 until noon on Sunday, January 2, 2022.  Title X, Division 1, Chapter 1, Section 6.5:  It shall be unlawful for any person to allow a vehicle to remain on any Village Street, Avenue, alley, or village parking lot within the Village following a snowfall occurrence of two inches or more.

Also, a reminder that all property owners shall remove snow from their portion of public sidewalk within 24 hours of snow event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories