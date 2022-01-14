Coal Valley issued snow emergency

The Village of Coal Valley issued a snow emergency effective at noon Friday, January 14 until noon Saturday, January 15.

From a press release:

Title X, Division 1, Chapter 1, Section 6.5: It shall be unlawful for any person to allow a vehicle to remain on any Village Street, Avenue, alley, or village parking lot within the Village following a snowfall occurrence of two inches or more. Village of Coal Valley

The Village of Coal Valley reminded that all property owners should remove snow from their portion of public sidewalk within 24 hours of a snow event.