Coal Valley kids learn lessons from Legos

Some kids in Coal Valley are learning valuable lessons from a toy.

One of those is helping their community.

Students on Bicentennial Elementary school’s Lego robotics team’s problem solving project could have more practical applications.

As a part of their robotics and building competition, the kids have to present and pursue an idea for improving their community.

So the students decided to try and raise money to get a band shell built near the school for Coal Valley to have a new music venue.

In addition to learning teamwork, coding, design and presentation skills, their head coach Molly Forbes said that the sense of pride her students would get from the project is the most valuable lesson.

“They’ve gotten really excited about it,” Forbes said. “We’re working really hard to just help start the fundraising. So to be able to see their idea actually happen and be right next door to the school, that’ll be great and I think they’ll be proud as they drive by and they see and say ‘hey I helped with that because of what we did in First Lego League.'”

The team travels to Elgin this weekend, but their impact could end up being felt back in Coal Valley for years to come.

The estimated cost of the band shell is between $60,000-85,000.



The kids applied for a grant with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to fund most of it and are holding fundraisers to help offset the costs for the village.