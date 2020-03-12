Coal Valley man suffers gunshot wound

Wednesday day night shortly after 10pm, the Coal Valley Police Department, along with Rock Island County’s Sheriff Office and the Illinois State Police, responded to a residence in the 1900 block of 1st Street in Coal Valley for a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Unity Point in Rock Island and later transferred to Iowa City.

The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the public. Police are still investigating the incident and no suspect information is available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Coal Valley Police Department at (309) 799-55416 or Crime Stoppers of Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.