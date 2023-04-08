The Coalition to Stop CO 2 Pipelines will host a free program at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, to provide information about the proposed CO 2 Wolf Carbon Solutions/ADM Mt. Simon Hub pipeline, according to a news release.

The Mt. Simon Hub is the most recent pipeline proposed for construction in Illinois. It would carry high pressure CO 2 from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, toward Peoria and on to Macon County, Illinois. the release says. It is the second CO 2 pipeline to make its way to Illinois. Navigator CO 2 Ventures crosses four Midwestern states before making its way to Illinois. If approved, both CO 2 pipelines would pass through Henry and Knox Counties.

Spurred by the promise of billions of dollars in federal tax credits, private companies such as Wolf/ADM and Navigator are making plans to construct hundreds of miles of carbon dioxide pipelines across 22 Illinois counties and the Midwest. The pipelines are intended to transport carbon dioxide emitted from industries in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota to designated locations in central Illinois, where it will be pumped underground, with the hope that it will remain permanently stored.

Opposition to these projects is rapidly growing across Illinois as residents cite concerns over safety, crop loss, damage to soil and drainage systems, and the forced taking of land through eminent domain, the release says.

On Sunday, April 16, members of the coalition will explain how CO 2 pipelines differ from oil and gas pipelines. They will discuss safety concerns for pipelines that carry an asphyxiant, versus a source of energy, and the dangers CO 2 pipeline ruptures can have on the lives of humans and animals. Illinois farmers will share how pipelines permanently damage soil, sever drainage tiles, and reduce crop production. Speakers will discuss how residents across the state are coming together to oppose CO 2 pipeline projects, and how to organize to protect your family and community.

Brian “Fox” Ellis, storyteller, will be among the speakers. For more information, visit here.

About the Coalition to Stop CO 2 Pipelines

The Coalition to Stop CO 2 Pipelines is a growing coalition of Illinois environmental groups, landowners, and residents concerned about the environmental, economic, and the unprecedented safety hazards associated with building a network of CO 2 pipelines across the state. The coalition believes the mad rush to build these pipelines as part of the technology called carbon capture and sequestration is dangerous and a false solution that will keep Illinois reliant on fossil fuels.