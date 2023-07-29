A safe paddling class will be offered 7-8 p.m. Aug. 5 by the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, a news release says.

Instruction will take place at Lake Potter in preparation for Floatzilla on Aug. 19 for paddlers with canoes and kayaks. A free life jacket for each participant will be provided by River Action.

Cost is $15 per person. The class will be at the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, 10 31st Ave., Rock Island (Sunset Marina.)

Participants will learn about the Mississippi River, locking through Lock 15, and skills needed whether paddling solo or with others.

Floatzilla, the largest paddle event on the Mississippi River, is set for Aug. 19, marking its 14th year of celebration, drawing paddling enthusiasts from across the nation (at least 19 states.)

To register for the class, contact Charles Brennan, Coast Guard Auxiliary, 630-290-4773 or email Charles.brennan@cgauxdiv9.org

For more information on Floatzilla, visit here or email mcorsiglia@riveraction.org