University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Stark Counties will be collect gently used or new outerwear for kids and adults – coats, hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves.

The items will be given away starting in January through free community closets at the Illinois Extension county offices in Milan, Galva, and Viola.

You can drop off donations at the donation boxes outside the entrances of the Illinois Extension county offices at: 321 W 2nd Ave., Milan; 358 Front St., Galva;; and 910 13th St., Viola. Donations will be collected throughout the winter.

“This is a great opportunity to clean out your closets and donate your excess outerwear, including coats, hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves for youth and adults while helping your neighbors in need.” said Jenny Garner, county director. “Please be sure that they are clean and in good condition.”

For more information, contact University of Illinois Extension at 309-756-9978 or email uie_hmrs@illinois.edu