“Cobra Kai” comedian to do standup Sunday at Renwick Mansion

Fans of “Cobra Kai” should make it to the next big Tomfoolery On Tremont comedy show this Sunday.

Bret Ernst, seen as Cousin Louie on the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” will perform standup at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Ernst has been written up in national magazines, and his “Comedy Central Presents” was voted one of the Top 5 specials of 2011 by Comedy Central viewers, and his comedy album “American Comic” broke the top 10 on iTunes the first week of its release in 2012.

He has made celebrity appearances on “Chelsea Lately,” ABC’s “Comics Unleashed,” and “The Sports List” on FOX. Ernst first gained national notoriety starring in the feature film “Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Show,” which documented Ernst, Vaughn and three other comedians as they performed in a 30 night-30 venue tour across America.

More recent credits include a series regular on Tru TV’s “How to be a Grown Up,” and in March 2016, Ernst appeared on Ari Shaffer’s “This is Not Happening” on Comedy Central. He also is the co-host of the highly successful podcast “You’re on the List,” which has moved to the Top 10 on Stitcher. Previous acting credits include a recurring role on the hit Showtime series “Weeds,” was seen on “CSI: NY,” “Legacy” with Haylie Duff, and also appeared in Artie Lange’s movie, “Beer League.”

For more information, visit bretcomedy.com. For tickets and more on Tomfoolery on Tremont, visit their Facebook page.