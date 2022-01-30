This weekend, a local organization offered support to those who have been impacted by ovarian cancer with cocoa and cookies.

Rock Island-based organization NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative works to raise awareness about ovarian cancer and give those in treatment a safe space to learn together and support one another.

The group did just that Saturday afternoon with their 10th annual “Cocoa & Cookies” special.

Founder and CEO Jodie Kavensky has a personal connection to the organization.

“NormaLeah as an organization is really important to me because my mother was Norma, and her sister was Leah, and they both died from this disease,” said Kavensky. “And my mother begged me before she died to become the voices for all those who have been silenced by the disease, and so that’s what we’re doing.”

The organization’s annual event is a safe space to ask questions and learn about ovarian cancer, different types of treatment and how to find support.

On top of being an opportunity for education, members of the community — like ovarian cancer survivor, Pat Liedtke — say the gathering can be a lot of fun.

“Came out to see the girls that I’ve been seeing through this organization for going on 10 years,” said Liedtke. “Just to say ‘hi’ without it being due to a problem or an issue. This is a fun thing to do.”

Learn more about getting involved through social media, working as a volunteer or joining NormaLeah here.