‘Coexist with COVID’: Health leaders from both local health systems discuss COVID impacts locally

Leaders from both local health systems, Trinity, and Genesis discuss the impacts of the significant increases in COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities Tuesday.

Health experts continue to warn everyone the virus could spiral out of control if people don’t follow guidelines like wearing masks, social distancing, and practice good hygiene.

“We may be done with COVID but it’s not done with us,” says Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health System.

That’s the message from health officials from both Genesis, and Trinity health systems as cases continue to climb.

“Two weeks a go there was one. Last week there was 5. I think we’re up to 15 patients today, including five in our ICU,” says Bob Erickson, President and CEO of Unity Point-Trinity Health System.

Cropper says, “We really need the community’s help. We really need help. What we need people to do is social distance and wear a mask. This had proven to be effective. “

Health officials say the goal is to slow down the transmission, so they won’t see a surge in hospitalizations.

Both health systems say they have enough PPE, as well as ventilators.



If there was a scenario where there were hundreds of patients at one time. The problem they would run into is personnel resources.



“The issue is always going to be staffing resources on the nurses, and physicians side to be able to stay, and care for that many patients in a safe fashion. So the actual equipment is not the problem,” says Cropper.

Erickson says, “If it got to that level we got the capacity to handle it as a community. It would mean that other things would have to be delayed and suppressed again. Which we don’t want.”

Health experts say when the pandemic began, the percentage for cases 40 was at 20%, now it’s running closer to 60%.

“This is a real thing. No one is immune from getting this, and if you get it, it can be very bad,” says Cropper.

The health care providers say they have plans for an influx of patients.

They hope people follow CDC guidelines to slow down the transmission of the virus.