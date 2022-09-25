If you’ve ever admired the artistry of calligraphy and wondered how to do it, Coffee and Calligraphy at CASI will teach you everything you need to know. They’re hosting a class on the art form for both members and nonmembers on Tuesday, October 4 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Amy Nielsen, director of the Art Legacy League in Davenport, will teach a basic class to show how anyone can create beautiful work. Supplies for the workshop are included in the fee, which is $25 for CASI members and $50 for non-members.

Register at the CASI front desk, located at 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport or by calling (563) 386-7477.