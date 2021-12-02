Coffee shop perks back to business

A coffee shop that was closed for almost two years is now back in business.

The owner of The Beanhive in Galesburg decided to close down because of the pandemic.

The shop is a popular place for students and artists. Before the shop closed, it featured open-mic nights, and it was a way for artists to showcase their work.

After being closed for some time, the owners remodeled the inside of the shop, said Patricia Christianson.

“The way that people would come in here and use the space, it just wasn’t a practical thing to be open at that time,” said Christianson, who was concerned for the safety of her baristas and the customers as well.

The Beanhive is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page here.