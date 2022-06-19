Sometimes the only time the public has contact with their local police department is during an emergency, which isn’t the best chance to have a good talk. That’s why the Rock Island Police Department invites residents to join them for “Coffee with a Cop” on Thursday, June 23 from 8-9 a.m. at Awake Coffee Company, 1430 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. According to their Facebook page, “a great way to better communicate with the people we serve is to just create a space where we can get together and have a cup of coffee.”

The department invites the public to sit down with them to discuss community issues. As their post says, “no agendas, no speeches, just building relationships one cup at a time.”