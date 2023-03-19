The Quad City Coin Club annual spring coin show will be Sunday, April 2, at The Camden Center, 2701 1st St. E, Milan, next to Camden Park on U. S. Route 67.

The show will feature United States and foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, and paper money, with 79 dealer tables open to the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is free. A youth auction will be held at 1:30 p.m. Door prizes will be given every hour.

For more information, contact: qcboard@qccoinclub.com or visit here.