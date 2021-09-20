Col. Davenport House haunted history

Kick off the spooky season with ghost tales at the Colonel Davenport House!

Joining local storytellers is author Gena Schantz, who will be reading from her book “The Trader at Rock Island: George Davenport and the Founding of the Quad Cities.” Learn of Col. Davenport’s history as a businessman and land developer. By the time of Davenport’s murder in 1845, the cities now known today as the Quad Cities in Iowa and Illinois were in their infancy.

The Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation presents “Ghost Tales” on Saturday, September 25, 7:00 p.m., on the grounds of the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island.

Admission for this family-friendly event is $6 for adults; 12 and younger are free. Costumes are encouraged. Tour the Colonel Davenport House beginning at 5:30 p.m., included with admission.

Attendees age 16 and older must show U.S. photo I.D. since Arsenal Island is a working military facility. Protective masks must be worn inside the house.