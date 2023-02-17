Friday morning wind chills will be below 0° so bundle up as you head out the door. Look for highs to warm up to the mid 20’s but feel like temps will be in the teens today. Tonight our low temp will fall into the upper teens but look for temps to slowly rise overnight to the mid 20’s by Saturday morning.

Once the weekend rolls around, temps will then turn for the better. Look to see plenty of sunshine this Saturday with highs in the lower 40’s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s. This will be a great weekend to wash the car and scrape off the sidewalk.