Cold front blasting through Quad Cities – winds pick up and temperatures crash

10 a.m. – The strong cold front has just come through the Quad Cities and it’s about to get A LOT COLDER!

Temperatures go from the mid 30s this morning all the way down to around zero later tonight.

10 a.m.

Winds are also set to pick up, with gusts over 40 mph at times today.

Wind gusts

Wind chills are way below zero later this evening.

We also had some ice accumulation overnight, it’s likely the strong winds knock down a lot of the ice. If we’re going to see any power outages, they’d be most likely over the next next few hours.