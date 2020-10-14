Cold weather + COVID: What you need to know for the winter months

Colder weather is heading our way and local health officials are worried about that causing even more positive COVID cases.

When you bundle up this winter, health officials are still recommending you wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.

Rock Island County health officials say they have a lot of concerns for this winter, including the fact that COVID is still ongoing as flu season in starting.

They have similar symptoms and people can have both at the same time. That’s why they are encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Another concern they have is that people have been cooped up for seven months and they may want to go see their families and do things during the holidays.

“After every summer holiday, we saw a surge in infections and that was when people were outside when the virus doesn’t spread as easily,” said Janet Hill, Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer. “Winter celebrations are all inside and we’re really really concerned that we’re going to see a rash in infections after Thanksgiving and the December holidays.”

Rock Island County will have a temporary testing site Oct. 17 and 18, and again Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.