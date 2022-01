A Moline organization is making sure people in need don’t go cold this winter.

Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief Food Pantry is holding a winter clothing drive on Saturday.

Cold weather essentials such as coats, scarves, socks and gloves will be collected and distributed 10 a.m. to noon at the pantry, 1531 47th Ave., Unit 1.

Monetary donations can also be made here.