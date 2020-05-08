Colder temperatures bring concern over blooming plants

The warm weather has brought a lot of business to garden centers.

This weekend is Mother’s Day, which is one of their busiest.

However, with a potential freeze in the coming days, many are concerned whether or not their plants will survive.

Kurt Meyer, owner of Meyer Landscape and Design spoke with Local 4 about the planting season.

Meyer says that Mother’s Day marks the beginning of planting season.

“Mother’s Day is the time that’s supposed to be frost free.”

However this year looks like it will not be frost free, which can mean bad things for unprotected plants.

Drew Meyer, a 3rd generation member of Meyer Landscape and Design had some tips about keeping your plants safe.

“Cover your perennials and annuals with a sheet, that will help protect them from the frost, your maples and things like that. You can also set up a sprinkler and wet them down the day before, kind of right at night time. That water will help create a barrier over them that will help keep them a little bit warmer.”

Meyer says that if you cannot cover all your plants, leave the taller, woodier ones alone, as they can typically make it through one cold night.

He also says that smaller plants like herbs, annual flowers, and vegetables should be covered.

According to Meyer, cloth coverings work best, but plastic will work if nothing else is available.