Monday’s high temperature was more than 10° below normal…and it gets even cooler Monday night!

We’re looking at lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s! That’s about 7 or 8 degrees below average.

It’s also the coolest weather we’ve had since it was 49° in the Quad Cities on June 19th.

It stays cool for the next 2 nights, but then we’re back in the 80s and above average for highs starting Wednesday!