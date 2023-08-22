A building in Clinton that collapsed earlier this month is scheduled for demolition next week.

On August 11, a building at 1006-1008 South Fourth Street, which is owned by the city, unexpectedly collapsed. The city acquired the building by court order in September 2021 because the previous owners had allowed it to fall into disrepair.

Due to the expense of demolition and the lack of available tax dollars, the city applied for and was awarded a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant in June 2023. The city has begun the federal process for remediating and demolishing the structure.

Demolition on 1000, 1002 and 1004 South Fourth Street will take place on August 28-29, pursuant to EPA and Iowa DNR guidelines. The debris will be covered with a tarp, which will be removed from the site once the city can complete the bidding requirement to remediate the remainder of the site. Once demolition has been completed, a portion of South Fourth Street will be reopened.

Call City Administrator Matt Brooke at (563) 242-2144 with any questions.