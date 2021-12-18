College approves construction manager for new science and technology center

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees approved the selection of a construction manager to lead its most significant project since the initial building of the Main Campus.

During the Board’s regular monthly meeting Thursday, River City Construction in East Peoria was approved for a one-year term as the college’s construction manager, with the option of four one-year extensions.

The company has previously partnered with several other higher education institutions in constructing new science buildings — including Illinois College, Southern Illinois University and the University of Missouri.

River City Construction will “lead the erection of upcoming capital projects at the college, highlighted by a new science and technology center that would function as the centerpiece building on campus,” a news release says, adding that “the two-story building would offer views of Lake Storey on the Main Campus, in addition to serving as a new, state-of-the-art classroom space and offering a centralized location for Sandburg’s student services offices.”

The Board also approved the following during Thursday’s meeting:

Employment of Veronica Thor as director of international student services, effective Jan. 1.

Employment of Wanhoe Kim as data and information specialist, effective Jan. 1.

Employment of Kirk Watson as coordinator of the testing center, effective Jan. 1

Resignation of Robert Crawley as academic support services/Americans with Disabilities Act & Section 504 coordinator, effective Nov. 26.

Resignation of Kris Gray as dean of health professions, effective Dec. 31.

Resignation of Emily Webel as executive director of advancement, effective Dec. 3.

Extension of unpaid leave of absence to Troy Chansler, effective Dec. 2 to Jan. 11.

The Board’s next scheduled meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.