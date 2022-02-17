Recent weather conditions are causing both branches of a local college to temporarily close its doors.

Western Illinois University says its campuses in Macomb and the Quad Cities will be closed Thursday “due to the winter storm forecast for the region.”

An announcement was made late Wednesday via a Facebook post.

Classes in all formats — including those online, as well as regularly scheduled events and COVID-19 testing — will be canceled during this time.

The school says that more information regarding classes and activities for Friday, Feb. 18, will be announced Thursday via the college’s Facebook page.