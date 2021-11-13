College collecting items for those in need

St. Ambose University is asking for the community’s help in giving back to those in need.
The college’s Occupational Therapy Department will be collecting donations of gently-used medical equipment Nov. 15 to 19 at the lobby entrance for Center for Health Sciences Education, 1320 West Lombard St., Davenport.
Arrangements can be made to drop off equipment by contacting Anne Lansing by email or at 563-333-6128.
Equipment will be used for the department’s Reutilization Program, which benefits individuals within the community “facing barriers to independence and meaningful participation in their daily occupations due to illness, injury and/or disability,” said the college in a news release.
Items needed include:
- Shower chairs
- Walkers
- Dressing sticks
- Long-handled reachers
- Sock aides
- Other self-care assistive devices
- Manual and power wheelchairs
- Wheelchair seating cushions
- Scooters
- Recreational assistive technology devices
These devices will be distributed to individuals seeking care and consultation through the Interprofessional Clinic and Jim’s Place (the Assistive Technology House) at St. Ambrose.