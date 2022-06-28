Carl Sandburg College recently donated a Firearm Training Simulator (FATS) system to the Galesburg Police Department to use for officer training and development.

Sandburg had previously acquired the FATS system but did not have a long-term need for it after receiving a $100,000 Innovative Bridge and Transitions grant earlier this year from the Illinois Community College Board that led to the purchase of a state-of-the-art Apex Officer Pro Training Simulator system.

Dr. Christopher Barber, coordinator of Sandburg’s criminal justice program, offered to donate the FATS system free of charge to the Galesburg Police Department so that its officers would have the opportunity to use the virtual reality training device.

“For years, the GPD has been a great supporter of our program, our students and our alumni,” Barber said. “After we received our new simulator, we had less of a need to keep the FATS system for our program. It seemed like the right and easy decision to offer it to the GPD to assist its officers in their training while saving money for the city.”