College Fairs Online will hold a Virtual College Preview Week from Feb. 21-26 for high school students in the Midwestern region.

The event, which will be held here, will help students learn how to apply for college and give them a chance to ask questions directly to college representatives from many different colleges, a news release says.

During the event, students will go online and chat with reps about topics such as financial aid and admission. Students also will learn about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and preparing for college. Each student who participates is entered in a drawing for a $300 scholarship.

To register for this free event, visit here. For more information, visit here.