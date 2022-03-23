Now through Friday, Muscatine Community College will display the exhibit “Let Me Be Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank” in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine.

The display is free and open to the public 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday. The display was brought to Muscatine by the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, according to the college’s Facebook page.

On April 4, it will move to the Susan Clark Middle School for the Muscatine School District to view.

Anne Frank’s diary chronicled her family hiding from the Nazis during the Holocaust.

The exhibit tells the story of Anne’s life, from her birth in 1929, through the time she spent in her early teens hiding in Amsterdam, to her death in 1945.