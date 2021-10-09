College hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Oct. 13

Carl Sandburg College is making it easier for the community to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

In partnership with the Knox County Health Department, the college will host a vaccine clinic 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Pfizer, Moderna (two doses) and Janssen vaccines will be available for those 12 and older in the college’s Student Center at 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd., Galesburg.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome, or schedule an appointment on the Knox County Health Department’s website.

Find other nearby COVID-19 vaccine clinics here or by calling the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center at 1-833-621-1284.