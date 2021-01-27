College Invitational opens Saturday at Figge Art Museum

Work by art students from eight area colleges and universities will be on view in the Figge’s second-floor Katz Gallery beginning Saturday for the Figge’s 11th installment of College Invitational.

Art professors from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Clinton Community College, Knox College, Monmouth College, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University, and Western Illinois University selected top works from their schools for inclusion.

The exhibition will feature the works of 42 student artists working in a variety of techniques including, drawing, painting, collage, printmaking, clay, digital illustration, silkscreen, mixed media installation, and found materials.

With the cancellation of the spring 2020 College Invitational, a door opened for this year’s installment to be aligned with the Figge’s next major exhibition “For America: 200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design,” which features more than 90 works made by some of the greatest American artists, drawn from the collections of the National Academy of Design in New York. The Academy is a leader in advocating for the arts and arts education, and acts to advance society with critical cultural conversation, the same theme the College Invitational carries forth.

“The dual messaging present with bothof these exhibitions creates a dialogue that crosses time and region, from student to professional,” said Figge Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator Brian Allen. “It is a great moment to celebrate creativity, innovation, and artistic achievement at its fullest.”

Thanks to a scholarship from Barbara Leidenfrost in memory of her husband, Oscar, the Figge will award cash prizes for first-, second-and third-place winners.

A virtual opening celebration for College Invitational will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. The event is free and registration is required for access. Visit www.figgeartmuseum.orgto register.

College Invitational will be on view through June 6, 2021.

About the Figge Art Museum

The Figge Art Museum is dedicated to bringing art and people together. Located on the Mississippi River in downtown Davenport at 225 W. 2nd St., the Figge is the premier art exhibition and education facility between Chicago and Des Moines. Its landmark glass building, designed by British architect David Chipperfield, is home to one of the Midwest’s finest art collections and hosts world-class traveling exhibitions, art classes, lectures, and special events that attract visitors of all ages.

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursdays; and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at www.figgeartmuseum.org or by calling 563-345-6632.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID and $4 children ages 4-12. Admission is free to Figge members and institutional members and to all on Thursday evenings. To contact the museum, please call 563-326-7804, or visit www.figgeartmuseum.org.