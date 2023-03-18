Twenty years ago, Jacqueline Scott wrote a chapter in the book “Philosophy, Feminism and Faith.”

Now the chair of the philosophy department at Loyola University in Chicago, Scott will speak about that chapter when she delivers Monmouth College’s annual Samuel M. Thompson Memorial Lecture.

Jacqueline Scott (contributed photo)

Free and open to the public, the event will be held at 7 p.m. March 23 in the Pattee Auditorium of the Center for Science and Business.

Scott’s book chapter and her Thompson Lecture are both titled “Into the Crucible: My Art of Living.” The chapter appeared in a work that sought to answer how the seemingly separate lives of philosopher, feminist and follower of a religious tradition can come together in one person’s life. The voices gathered in the book showed how critical thought can successfully mesh with religious faith and social responsibility.

Scott is a subject editor for the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy and co-editor of Critical Affinities: Nietzsche and African American Thought. She has published numerous articles on Nietzsche, critical philosophy of race, and the intersections of those two areas. She is completing a book manuscript titled “Nietzsche’s Worthy Opponents, Socrates, Wagner, the Ascetic Priest, and Women” and is working on a book project titled “Ending the Racial Nightmare: Re-Thinking Racial Identities and Alternate Paths to Racialized Health.”

Samuel M. Thompson served in the philosophy department at Monmouth for 46 years. After graduating from Monmouth 99 years ago with a degree in English, he earned a master’s degree and doctorate in philosophy from Princeton University. Most notable among his publications were two popular textbooks: “A Modern Philosophy of Religion” and “The Nature of Philosophy.” Thompson died in 1983.

The Thompson Lecture Series was made possible by his daughters, Jean Thompson Follett ’51 and Roberta Thompson Fassett ’56, and by the College’s Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies.