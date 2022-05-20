Kirk Watson has been named the 2022 Carl Sandburg College Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year after students and fellow faculty members nominated him for his outstanding work in the classroom.

Watson was recognized as the winner during Sandburg’s 54th annual commencement.

An instructor in Carl Sandburg College’s Social and Behavioral Sciences Department and now coordinator of Sandburg’s Testing Center, this marks the second time Watson has been named Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year. He previously won the honor in 2006.

Watson — who has taught courses in history, sociology and political science — first was at Sandburg from 2000-11 and came back to the college in 2017. In his time at Sandburg, Watson helped create its first online history class and was co-creator of the college’s initial online course in diversity.

“Success in the classroom starts with the design of the course. I use a diverse approach that is designed to address multiple learning styles and ability levels,” Watson said. “My courses are also taught in a variety of modalities (traditional, blended, everything in between). I have always been a fan of experimentation, but the pandemic has taken this to a new level. Lastly, I am a believer in the idea that teachers need to ‘meet students where they are’ in order to have any success with them.”

Watson graduated from Western Illinois University in 1998 with a bachelor’s in history and a minor in political science. He earned a Master of Arts from WIU in 2000 and has also taught at Augustana College and Black Hawk College. In addition to his teaching, Watson serves as the coordinator of the Testing Center at Sandburg.

“The foundational principle of my teaching philosophy has always been the promotion of ownership in my students over the direction of their own work. The goal is to help them realize that their success, not only in a specific course but also in their academic careers, will largely be of their own making,” Watson said. “The most rewarding aspect of this approach, for me, is when my students go on to realize that what they learned in my class(es) will apply throughout their academic and professional careers.”

Carl Sandburg College Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year Recipients

2022 — Kirk Watson

2021 — Melissa Downs

2020 — Debra Florio

2019 — Ginny Knox

2018 — Stephen Jackson

2017 — Kelly Wallenfelsz

2016 — Rex Beetner

2015 — Amanda Nichols

2014 — Paul Marasa

2013 — Sue Scott

2012 — Jena Linkin

2011 — Kim King

2010 — Candy Bryant

2009 — Sue Scott

2008 — Julie Van Fleet

2007 — Eric Alai

2006 — Kirk Watson

2005 — Jeff Gomer

2004 — Lisa Petentler

2003 — Kathleen Karns

2002 — Judy Boynton

2001 — Marla Tourlentes

2000 — Jerry Baker

1999 — Jon Larson

1998 — Marla Garrison

1997 — Marg Baldridge



