The Augustana College Board of Trustees has voted to rename Founders Hall in honor of President Steve Bahls and Jane Bahls.

Effective June 1, the building — which houses administrative offices; student services; the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; the Office of the President; and Ascension Chapel — will be known as The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center, a news release says.

Augustana plans to dedicate the new space on May 12, coinciding with a special campus event to honor the retirement and legacy of Steve and Jane Bahls, the release says.

“This is a fitting tribute to an extraordinary leader and his partner and their 19 years of service to the college and community,” said Chairman of the Board of Trustees John Murabito (Class of 1980).

In announcing the renaming, Murabito said the college wanted to acknowledge Bahls’ transformative presidency on the same level as that of past Augustana presidents: Thomas Tredway Library, Sorensen Hall and the Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts.

“We chose to honor Steve’s passions, foremost the students, but also the arts, diversity, the community, financial strength, and his leadership,” Murabito said. “Honoring Jane as well reflects the very important role she’s played in Steve’s presidency.”

Planned improvements to The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center, including renovation of the Office of the President, are scheduled for early summer before Andrea Talentino arrives on July 1 as the ninth president of Augustana College.

Alumni, parents and friends of the college who wish to make a contribution in honor of President Bahls’ legacy may do so here with the designation “Steve Bahls.”

The funds will go toward improvements for The Steve and Jane Bahls Campus Leadership Center. Founders Hall was built in 1923 by the Augustana College and Theological Seminary. In 1967, the seminary, then administratively separated from the college, sold the property to the college.