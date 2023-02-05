The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation is partnering with the Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” with Heidi Huiskamp Collins.

This free presentation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. in the Galve Rooms/Gerber Center of Augustana College. The event is open to any Quad City area parents, guardians, students, educators, and counselors who want to learn more about the best way to save for college, according to a news release.

Heidi Huiskamp Collins is the CEO and Founder of Huiskamp Collins Education Planning, LLC in addition to Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. She has more than 40 years of investment experience and has been a licensed financial planner helping Quad-City families save for college for close to 20 years, the release says.

Huiskamp Collins has a credential of Certified College Planning Specialist (CCPS) from the National Institute of Certified College Planners. She is the only financial professional in the State of Iowa to hold this designation and one of just three in the entire state of Illinois, the release says.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Monta Ponsetto, executive director of the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, at 309-581-2154 or monta.ponsetto@rimsd41.org.