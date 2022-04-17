Scott Community College (SCC) is opening its doors to the public for two career fairs on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. in Room 2300 on SCC’s Belmont Campus and Tuesday, April 26, from 1–4 p.m. in Room 133 on SCC’s Urban Campus.

More than 20 businesses and organizations seeking qualified candidates. The attending employers represent all industries from healthcare and transportation to information technology and HVAC, a news release says.

Participating employers include Mercy One – Clinton, Unity Point Health, Genesis, Medical Associates, Allsteel/HNI/HON, Schneider National, Elliot Aviation, USP Thomson, Modern Piping, Titan Machinery, UPS and more.

For a full list of employers, visit here.

“Job seekers in the community will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with employers and interview for jobs on the spot,” said Joe Wayne Cole, SCC Career Services and academic advisor. “This event is especially helpful for our soon-to-be graduates of the college, prepared to enter the workforce.”

Both career fairs are free and open to the general public. Those attending are encouraged to dress appropriately and come prepared with resumes, the release says.

SCC’s Belmont Campus is at 500 Belmont Road in Bettendorf, with parking available onsite. SCC’s Urban Campus is at 101 W. 3rd St. in Davenport, with on-street parking and parking garages nearby.

For more information, contact Cole at wcole@eicc.edu or 563-441-4021.