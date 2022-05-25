Carl Sandburg College recognized the 2022 recipients of its Distinguished Alumnus Award and Pacesetter Award during its 54th annual Commencement exercises. Stacy Bainter ’00 received the Distinguished Alumnus Award, and Dakota Hicks ’17 received the Pacesetter Award.

After graduating from Sandburg’s nursing program, Bainter earned her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Phoenix in 2007 and a master’s in nursing (nurse educator track) from McKendree University in 2015. In October 2016, she was inducted into McKendree’s chapter of Sigma Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She became a Sandburg adjunct instructor in 2011 for the nursing program and has been a full-time instructor since 2015.

Bainter is also the coordinator of Sandburg’s basic nursing assistant program, coordinator for the practical nursing program and nurse administrator. She also served as the health occupation teacher for the Galesburg Area Vocational Center from 2011-15. In 2021, Bainter received an Excellence Award from the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD), and she was awarded Sandburg’s Faculty Member of the Year in 2020.

Prior to her teaching career, Bainter worked as a registered nurse from 2000-13 in long-term care, holding positions of floor nurse, charge nurse, supervisor, MDS coordinator, assistant director of nursing and director of nursing.

“My life has been shaped by a community college education by providing me the opportunity to begin my nursing career with obtaining my associate degree in nursing, despite the obstacles that life threw at me during the program,” Bainter said. “I was strong and determined to push through to reach my end goal, regardless of what others thought of my success due to my challenges. The end result is bringing me back to my alma mater as an instructor and paying it forward to be the advocate for my students.”

After completing his Associate in Arts at Sandburg in 2017, Hicks transferred to Western Illinois University, where he earned his bachelor’s in finance with highest honors, including recognition as a Business and Technology Scholar. While working on his bachelor’s, Hicks was named a Finance Departmental Scholar, also enrolled in WIU’s integrated Master of Business Administration program and became a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies.

Prior to enrolling in college, Hicks spent six years in the Marines. He traveled to 14 countries, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan. During his time in the service, Hicks stepped in as a senior leader, advisor and operations manager to fulfill a position that typically requires 15-plus years’ experience.

While in high school, Hicks had no plans on attending college, but upon joining the Marines, he found that he thrived in leadership roles that posed challenges. After leaving the service, Hicks found himself avoiding public places and social gatherings as he learned to navigate the challenges many veterans face when returning from war. A first-generation college student, he worked to overcome his obstacles and went from being afraid to attend his college classes to graduating from Sandburg with a 4.0 grade point average.

Today, he is the owner of Wishtan HomeServices — a real estate management company — and Macomb Student Rentals. Hicks also is a past volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and has served as a den leader for the Boy Scouts of America.

Carl Sandburg College Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipients

2022 — Stacy Bainter

2021 — Tina Veal

2020 — Kiley Thomas Quinn

2019 — Darci Heap

2018 — Craig Willis

2017 — Dr. Karmen Hopkins

2016 — Robert Mason

2015 — Dr. Judy Glaser

2014 — Judge Thomas Keith

2013 — Jim Purlee

2012 — Susan Swartwout

2011 — Cynthia Kitchen

2010 — Cynthia Kiffer

2009 — Joshua Gibb

2008 — Brenda Stewart Clevidence

2007 — Bonni Smith-Skripps

2006 — Sandra Gavin

2005 — Tara Miller

2004 — Dave Burns

2003 — Dr. Lori Sundberg

2002 — Christine Baumgardner

2001 — Lannie Cation

2000 — Sharon Graham

1999 — Linda Foster

1998 — Victor Miller

1997 — Betty Thal

1996 — Rose Stockman

1995 — Larry Schwartz

1994 — Daniel Baker

1993 — Ann Murdock

1992 — Jan Lundeen

1991 — No recipient

1990 — Louis Gamage & Mary Louderman

1989 — Janice Champion

1988 — Donna Medina

1987 — Gerald Strom Jr.

1986 — John Delawder III

1985 — Russell Orwig

1984 — Daniel Bailey

1983 — Jerry Latherow

1982 — F. Dale Cozad

1981 — Maren Kay Carlson

1980 — Daniel Baker

1979 — William Campbell

Carl Sandburg College Pacesetter Award Recipients