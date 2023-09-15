To celebrate College Savings Month, Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is partnering with the Putnam Museum and Science Center to share benefits of saving with College Savings Iowa.

The first 100 children in attendance on Saturday, Sept. 16, will receive free admission to the facility at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, which opens at 10 a.m.

“Joining Putnam Museum and Science Center for the day is the perfect opportunity to connect with families about the importance of saving for future education expenses,” Smith said on the state treasurer website. “Come visit us to register for a chance to win a $5,290 contribution, ask questions about the Plan and to grab some fun giveaway items for kids!”

College Savings Iowa provides families a tax-advantaged way to save for education dreams. Earnings grow federally tax-deferred and qualified withdrawals are tax free. Iowa taxpayers saving with the plan can deduct up to $3,785 per beneficiary account from their state income taxes.

In addition to K-12 tuition, money invested in College Savings Iowa can be used to pay for tuition, room and board, computers, textbooks and more at any eligible higher-education institution in the U.S. or abroad. This includes colleges, universities, trade schools and apprenticeship programs.

“Kids grow fast, and those next education steps will be here before you know it. I hope you’ll join us on September 16 to explore, play and learn at Putnam Museum and Science Center,” smith said.

Connect with College Savings Iowa on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date on current events and plan updates. To learn more about College Savings Iowa, visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com or call (888) 672-9116. For additional details about the Plan, read the Program Description.