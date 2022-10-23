The Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation is accepting nominations for its Class of 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame through Thursday, Dec. 15.

Black Hawk College has a longstanding tradition of excellence. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding individuals for their professional and community service, a news release says.

Members are selected using two fundamental criteria:

Outstanding distinction and success in their chosen field.

Humanitarian service that has proven beneficial to society.

The inductees will be announced April 6, 2023, at the Black and Gold Celebration.

Get more information about the Alumni Hall of Fame here.