Augustana College’s Neurogenic Cognitive-Communication Disorders Lab seeks volunteers for a research study examining the speech and cognition of veterans and active-duty service members, according to a news release.

Led by Dr. Katherine Brown, assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders, the study seeks individuals who have served in combat deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation New Dawn. Veterans or active duty service members with and without blast exposure may participate.

Qualifying participants will be asked to attend one session that will last about an hour and a half. Study participants will be paid $40.

Interested individuals should contact Brown at katherinebrown@augustana.edu or 309-794-7583.