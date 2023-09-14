Students and alumni who are looking for career opportunities can speak with dozens of organizations at a career expo later this month.

Western Illinois University, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Blackhawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are hosting a Quad Cities Career Expo from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27 at the Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline.

Over 100 organizations will be on hand to speak with students and alumni from any institution, regardless of where they are in their job search.

Students will have the opportunity to secure internships and career positions at the Expo.

Ahead of the Expo, WIU will offer drop-in resume reviews from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 in the QC Complex C or via Zoom by appointment only. WIU is located at 3300 River Drive in Moline.

For more information on the event or to schedule a resume appointment, click here.