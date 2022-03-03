Augustana College is partaking in a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women next week.

As part of International Women’s Day, the college will host a Women’s Day Fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the Gerber Student Life Center.

Open to everyone, the event is being organized by Augustana’s Office of International Student and Scholar Services and Office of Sexual Assault Prevention Education.

This year’s global theme is “Break the Bias” and will feature Augustana student groups and local community resources.

Zachary Draves, program director for Augustana’s Office of Sexual Assault Prevention Education, said the event is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of women to the world, and a time to reaffirm a commitment to gender equality.

“This event will showcase women from all backgrounds and identities and create space for allyship and solidarity,” said Draves. “The students who are organizing this event, and the amount of participation, are a testament to the dedication of our campus to issues of social justice.”

Augustana’s Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity will host “Women’s Words,” an open mic and stage event at the fair.

Attendees are also invited to “Strike a Pose and Take a Stance” by taking a photo, signing up for door prizes and packing a self-care package with items provided by:

A screening of “The Difference You Make: A Conversation with a Holocaust Survivor,” will be presented 2 to 3 p.m. by the Global Leadership League.

The event will feature a virtual conversation with Irene Butter, a Holocaust survivor and author.

Augustana College’s partnerships for International Women’s Day 2022 include LinkedIn, HCL and John Deere.