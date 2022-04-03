The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges District (EICCD) is waiting a little longer than previously expected to interview finalists for the position of District Chancellor.

During a meeting on Saturday, the EICCD Board of Trustees voted to extend the search.

This comes after two finalists were announced late last week.

“This decision is not a reflection on our interest in the two recommended finalists. We remain committed to fully considering these two exceptional professionals,” said EICCD Board of Trustees President Robert Gallagher, who also chairs the search committee. “However, in order to ensure the Board completes its full due diligence, we have decided to extend the search to consider additional final candidates. Quite simply, for a decision of this importance, we want to consider a larger slate of candidates.”

Final public forums previously scheduled Monday, April 4, to Wednesday, April 6, have been postponed.

The college says it’s “in the process of developing a schedule for reopening the search and reconvening the search committee,” adding that “the search committee is comprised of college faculty, staff and students, as well as the general public.”

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is also assisting in the national search.

Earlier this year, current EICCD Chancellor Dr. Don Doucette announced that he will be retiring in July.

Dr. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011, a news release says.

“The Board’s number one priority is to make the best choice for EICC, its students and employees and our communities,” said Gallagher. “We are grateful to the Chancellor Search Committee for the thoughtful consideration and significant time they’ve invested, and we look forward to a successful completion of the chancellor search process.”

More information on the search process is here.