A collision left a car in the front yard of a Rock Island home Saturday afternoon.

This was near the intersection of 11th Street and 42nd Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Rock Island police and fire crews were on scene. An ambulance was seen leaving the crash site with its lights and siren on, though it is not known if there were any injuries of their extent.

It is also not known if anyone was ticketed as a result of the incident.