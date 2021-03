Pictured are firefighters (front row) Kait Meeker, Dalton Teel and Drew Noakes; in back are Zack Kyer and Dylan Medley.

The Colona Fire department will hold a drive-through only pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. until noon Sunday, March 28t.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage links, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Milk and juice will be provided as well.

Proceeds go toward the purchase of new AEDs (automated external defibrillators).