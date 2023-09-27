A 28-year-old Colona man is in custody after police allege he broke into a Davenport home and stole rifles and shotguns, court records show.

Court records say Tyler Erickson, whose address also is listed as Rock Island in court documents, faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and control of a firearm by a felon.

Tyler Erickson (Scott County Jail)

Gun theft in June

On June 30, 2020, Davenport Police received a report of a burglary at a home on Linwood Avenue, where “multiple long guns” were stolen, arrest affidavits say.

Police allege Erickson kicked in a window at the residence and got in while one or more people were inside sleeping, affidavits show.

“While inside of the residence, (Erickson) took 6 rifles and 4 shotguns from inside of the residence which did not belong to him. (He) had no right, license or privilege to be inside of the residence,” police allege in affidavits.

Erickson, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Wednesday on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 6 in Scott County Court.

The charge of second-degree burglary is a Class C felony, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.