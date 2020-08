A Colona man is finding a new passion after tragically losing his arms and legs .

In 2015, the affects of pneumonia caused him to lose feeling in his arms and legs. Doctors then had to amputate all four.

Now, he’s launched a successful Youtube Channel where he breaks down the history of video games.

He already has 45,000 subscribers in only a few years.

His YouTube Channel PatmanQC is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkuHXWWyw-3KXKIHyc88oA